A few showers continue as temperatures begin to soar

TUESDAY

Any showers should end before noon, with mainly cloudy skies expected. A few sunny breaks are possible late in the day as drier weather briefly builds in. We also start to warm temperatures into the low/mid 60s once again.

WEDNESDAY

Much of Wednesday will be cloudy and dry with a better chance of rain arriving by late in the evening. Afternoon highs reach the upper 50s to near 60. Rain becomes likely by the evening and overnight.

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy conditions continue with scattered showers and even an isolated thunderstorm. Our high temperatures warm into the mid 70s.

FRIDAY

We get even warmer Friday afternoon as highs approach 80. However, we do bring back the chance for some afternoon showers and storms.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY

Temperatures cool back down behind the front that moves through Friday. We'll also remain unsettled with a few showers possible. Highs through the weekend will be in the 50s and low 60s.

