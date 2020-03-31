Fewer donations mean more challenges for Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue

Organizations that run on the generosity of others have taken a big hit this month now that many people have a little less to give.

The Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue has received fewer donations, which means there are more challenges to care for the 47 horses on its property.

"We still have to feed the animals, somebody has to," Co-Founder Jason Muncy said.

The COVID-19 pandemic means many have little left to give, which hurts organizations like RVHR that rely on donations.

"The uncertainty has caused the monetary inflow to just go way down," Muncy said.

One of their big fundraising efforts is through Roanoke Valley Gives. This year RVHR raised only $9,000 through that event. That's thousands less than the year before, and far from their $30,000 goal.

"You know we just purchased 100 round bales of hay and spent over $5,000," Muncy said.

Plus, there are less hands available to help.

"We aren't accepting any new volunteers right now,” Muncy said. “Volunteers are really a key part to what we do.”

Despite the challenges, the rescue is staying optimistic.

"We've weathered lots of storms and I am certain that we are going to weather this one," he said.

Because for them there's no other option.

"I don't have any children of my own so all of these critters are like my kids," Muncy said.

And they are going to do what they can to protect their family.

"It's what we do, it's who we are," Muncy said.

RVHR has decided to reopen its facility to visitors for scheduled appointments. It costs $5 to reserve an hour-long tour of the farm and Muncy said it’s a great way to safely practice their social distancing.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.