Fifth and Federal Station restaurant owner speaks out

A Lynchburg restaurant owner is speaking out one week after protesters damaged his business. It all stems from a Tweet posted by Fifth & Federal Station restaurant.

"It hurt to see their pain, it really did, it was painful for me to see their pain," Josh Read, Co-Owner of Fifth and Federal Station, said.

Pain in the chaos. That's how Read describes the events that unfolded outside his restaurant one week ago. Rioters attacked Fifth and Federal Station off of 5th Street in Lynchburg. But Read says he understands why.

"It was painful to see, he said.

The outrage stems from a comment he posted in response to Liberty University's President Jerry Falwell Junior. The tweet, in response to Governor Ralph Northam's mask mandate, shows a mask with the controversial image of Northam's yearbook picture.

"I was blinded and focused on just the detrimental damage that was caused by all these executive orders," Read explained.

Read has since publicly apologized for his comment.

"The hurt, the damaging affects that image caused, it was inexcusable on my behalf, and I feel foolish to not have seen it at the time," he said.

He says he wants the community to know how sorry he is, "because I love this community, I love this community, I want to be a part of it, and I've loved it from day one. You know, three and a half years ago, I came here because this street was awesome and it was an area and community I desperately wanted to be apart of," Read said.

In the last week, Read has been speaking with local Lynchburg leaders, having serious conversations around racial injustice, and he says there are many more conversations to come.

"And really stay engaged with the community and help bring back all the historical relevance of why the community is the way it is, and really bring awareness to that," Read said.

Jerry Falwell Jr., who posted the initial tweet, has publicly said he has no intentions of removing his Tweet. There is currently a petition with more than 36,000 signatures, asking Falwell to apologize and remove the tweet. Falwell has not yet responded to the petition.

