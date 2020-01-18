Fifth and Federal celebrates 3rd anniversary with Whiskey Winter Fest

Fifth and Federal Station, a popular restaurant in downtown Lynchburg, celebrated its 3rd anniversary Saturday. They held a Whiskey Winter Fest. The restaurant brought in six different local and regional distilleries for the event. People came by to enjoy some whiskey, barbecue, and live music in the chilly weather.

"Whiskey always warms the soul and barbecue goes great with it, so it's a fun event for everyone to come enjoy," Josh Read, Co-Owner of Fifth and Federal, said.

The event also held Whiskey 101 classes about the distillation process and whiskey's history.