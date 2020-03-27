Fifth generation family business navigates coronavirus crisis

In Roanoke, a fifth-generation family-owned company is having to get creative to navigate the cornonavirus pandemic.

Roanoke Fruit and Produce typically supplies food to area restaurants and schools. But with coronavirus forcing businesses around the region to close, the owners have had to find a new market for their goods.

They're now selling boxes of produce directly to consumers, taking orders online and letting folks pick up boxes in person.

The goal, the owners say, is to keep the business running, and their staff employed.

"It's been unbelievable, it's been really good. A lot of friends and family at first, but the general public is really loving it," said Fred Najjum, President of Roanoke Fruit and Produce.

The company is currently offering boxes of fruits, vegetables, and more.