Emergency funds, special events pop up to aid furloughed Norfolk Southern workers

It's a sight that's becoming increasingly common for Norfolk Southern employees: a stack of unemployment applications, and a room full of coworkers, recently furloughed.

"Well obviously it's a time of uncertainty," said local union president Ed Matney. "It's scary, not knowing where your next paycheck is going to come from."

On Friday, Matney tried to show those furloughed a way forward, helping to organize a special event where workers could file for benefits, and talk to counselors and potential new employers.

"I'm just telling them to hang in there, stay positive," he said.

Matney has put together an event like this before, back in September, when 130 employees were furloughed. This time around, he's getting some help, thanks to a City of Roanoke partnership with Virginia Career Works.

According to Mayor Sherman Lea, the partnership will provide career counseling, job training and even emergency funds for those facing eviction or unexpected medical bills.

"We've got to do what we can," he said.

The total amount of funding for the program wasn't immediately available Friday, but some of the money is coming from Norfolk Southern. Lea says he hopes the partnership can serve as a model for future layoffs in the Roanoke region.

"I'm hoping that we can repeat it," he said.

However, the mayor acknowledges that finding workers a true replacement for a job on the railroad, where salaries frequently top six figures, will be very difficult.

"There won't be many that pay the kind of money that was paid there. We know that," he said.

According to Ed Matney, almost no employees furloughed in the last year have been able to return to work at Norfolk Southern. Some, furloughed almost six months ago, are still looking for a job.

"It's a mixed bag," he said.

Nonetheless, Matney says, he and his fellow workers have to try. "Trust in God's plan, keep the faith, put one foot in front of the other, and keep moving forward," he said.

Those interested in the joint initiative between the city and VCP can attend a meeting at 5 pm, January 13 at the Jefferson Center. And it's not just Norfolk Southern employees who are invited to attend. Folks laid off in recent months by Freightcar America and GE are welcome as well.

