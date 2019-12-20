Fire at Blacksburg hardware store ruled accidental

Blacksburg Fire Chief Drew Smith says a fire at a hardware store Friday afternoon was accidental, though no specific cause has been pinpointed.

Flames were reported about 1:45 p.m. December 19 at Heavener True Value on Kabrich Street. The fire was contained to the second floor storage area, but some water from the firefight leaked into the store below. The store is closed through Friday, but Smith says the owners can reopen once contractors get in to do some repair work.

No injuries were reported.

