Fire at home in Danville displaces family Tuesday evening

A structure fire in Danville left one family without a home Tuesday evening.

According to the Danville Fire Department, crews were dispatched to 500 Keen Street around 7 p.m. and found light smoke leaving the front door. Fire attack lines were pulled after seeing a fire in the kitchen.

Smoke and heat flowed through both floors of the home. Those in the house were all outside when crews arrived, and will not be able to stay at the property until repairs are made. They will be with family Tuesday night and be assisted by the Red Cross for the remaining time being.

The Danville Fire Department points to a working smoke alarm that alerted the people who were in the front of their house to the fire in the kitchen. The cause of the fire has been deemed unattended cooking.

The Danville Life Saving Crew, Danville Police Department, and Danville Utilities all responded to the incident. Equipment being used to control the fire remained on scene for an hour and forty minutes.

Smoke alarms are available at no cost to citizens of Danville, and can be requested by calling 434-799-5226 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., according to the Danville Fire Department.

