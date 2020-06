Crews from Roanoke Fire-EMS are fighting a house fire in the 1600 block of Melrose Avenue NW.

The call went out shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday.

There is no word yet on injuries, cause or the extent of damage, but neighbors said the house is abandoned.

