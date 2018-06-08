Advertisement

Man charged, accused of setting fire to abandoned Roanoke County home

Fire engine
Fire engine(AP images)
By Haley Williams & Lawson Gutzwiller
Published: Jun. 7, 2018 at 8:00 PM EDT
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Investigators with the Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department have released the name of a man they believe intentionally started a fire at an abandoned home in Roanoke County in 2018.

Jacob Daniel Seymour, 28, was taken into custody and charged with “burning or destroying any building or structure.”

The fire took place in the 6700 block of Split Oak Road.

In their investigation, officials determined the fire was “incendiary,” meaning someone used intentionally-used materials designed to cause fires, according to the Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department.

Fire officials said the home had been vacant more than 15 years. It sat at the end of a gravel road, where no fire hydrants were available. This made it challenging for crews to access water.

No injuries were reported. Fire officials say the house is a total loss.

If you have any information about this fire, you’re asked to call the Fire Marshal’s Office at 540-777-8720.

