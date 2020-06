No one was injured or displaced after a fire burned an unoccupied home in Vinton.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a fire on the 400 block of 8th street around 2:15 a.m.

Crews found smoke and flames on the inside of a one story house., which was extinguished in about fifteen minutes.

A neighbor witnessed the fire and made the call to emergency services.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

