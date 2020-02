Firefighters from the city of Roanoke have extinguished a fire at am auto shop on Melrose Avenue.

Police temporarily closed the 5100 block of Melrose, between Electric Road and Peters Creek, during the firefight at Sunnybrook Auto Friday afternoon.

No one was hurt in the fire that was confined to the garage area.

No cause has been determined.

