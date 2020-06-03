Fire crews: Food left cooking, unattended candle started Danville house fires

The resident of a house in Danville is being helped by the Red Cross after a house fire blamed on unattended cooking.

The Danville Fire Department was called to the fire on Bradley Road at 9:53 a.m. Wednesday. The kitchen was on fire when crews got there, and flames were quickly put out, according to fire crews.

The kitchen received significant damage and the rest of the house has smoke and heat damage.

No one was home, with the resident having left food cooking while out of the house, according to fire crews.

Danville Fire said, "The number one cause of fire in Danville and across the United States is unattended cooking. Please remain in the kitchen while cooking, especially on the stove top."

Danville fire crews say an unattended candle started another house fire Tuesday night.

They were called to the fire on New Street shortly before 10 p.m. and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the house. All the residents were safely outside and no injuries were reported.

A bedroom sustained heavy fire damage with the rest of the house sustaining moderate heat, smoke and water damage, according to fire crews.

The occupants of the house are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

