Fire crews in Forest respond to sound caused by intentional explosion near Perrowville Road

The Forest Fire Department responded to what they are calling an "intentional and controlled" explosion Tuesday night.

The sound that was reported was traced back to the area of Perrowville Road where officials determined the cause to be a sizable amount of Tannerite exploding. No injuries or damage was sustained and the community is not at risk.

Tannerite is used for shooting practice and sold as a kit. Tannerite could also be different reactive targets or a combination of explosives.

