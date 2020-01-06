Fire destroys garage at home in Roanoke County

A fire broke out in a detached three-car-garage Monday in Cave Spring.

Firefighters responded to a home in the 3600 block of Pinevale Road around 4:30 pm.

The two residents of the home are both safe and unharmed. One was in the house when crews responded. The garage has sustained serious damage and is a total loss, according to Roanoke County Fire-EMS.

Crews brought the fire under control in around 25 minutes.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal's Office will be investigating the case and assessing total damages.

