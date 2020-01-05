Fire displays 4 people, 13 dogs in Roanoke

Four people have been displaced after a fire sparked in their home Sunday night.

Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to the 1300 block of Lafayette Blvd NW around 9 p.m.

At the scene crews found smoke coming out of the windows of the house.

Four people and 13 dogs live at the home.

An owner was able to get 12 of the dogs out of the burning building, but one dog had to be rescued by firefighters, Roanoke Fire-EMS said.

None of the dogs or residents were injured in the fire.

The family is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

