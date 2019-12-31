Fire in Danville hotel contained to couch

The Danville Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire Tuesday morning at the Astoria Hotel North.

Crews arrived at 1030 Piney Forest Road at 7:04 a.m. and found no visible flames or smoke showing from the two-story hotel.

The crew found light smoke coming from a room on the second floor, where a couch was on fire. The fire was under control in less than ten minutes, and ventilation was established to remove the smoke.

There was no one in the room at the time of the fire. Room 25 received moderate smoke and heat damage; no other rooms were affected.

Seventeen fire personnel were on the scene for about an hour and a half. It was determined the fire was caused by discarded smoking materials.

Copyright 2019 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.