Firearms dealer organizes gun owners' town hall meetings

As state lawmakers move closer to enacting new gun control laws, a firearms dealer in Roanoke and Lynchburg is inviting gun owners to learn more about the changes.

SafeSide Tactical is holding a series of town hall meetings.

Co-owner Mitchell Tyler said there's plenty to talk about, from universal background checks to changes in concealed handgun permitting.

"There's a lot of confusion on social media," Tyler told WDBJ7. "There have been groups that have sensationalized some of the things, some of it rightly so. But we really just wanted to take a few evenings and say, let's break it down, here's what's happening, here's what's not happening, and answer a lot of questions we're getting via email, message and whatever."

The first Gun Owners' Town Hall was held Monday night at the SafeSide Tactical location in Roanoke. Another is scheduled there on Friday.

The town halls move to the Lynchburg location next week, on Thursday and Friday nights.

For more information, click on the following link: SafeSide Tactical

