Vinton garage fire deemed accidental

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal's Office says a fire in Vinton Wednesday night was accidental.

A vehicle was on fire when crews arrived at a house's garage just before 5 p.m. in the 700 block of Ramada Road. The car, and garage around it, showed heavy smoke and flames, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

Crews brought the fire under control in about 25 minutes, and it did not spread to the home or any other area of the property. Nobody was injured or displaced from the home.

Investigators say the fire started in the vehicle's engine compartment, and caused about $25,000 damage.

Copyright 2019 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.