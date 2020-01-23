Firefighters push through challenges at former Bedford Middle School

A fire in the middle of the night caught this community off-guard. Being an hour behind it made for a rocky start for firefighters.

"We were behind the 8-ball from the word go," said Brad Creasy, Bedford Fire Department Chief. He didn't mince his words about Thursday morning's fire.

The amount of flames that sparked before crews arrived put them behind.

And having to get up long before sunrise certainly didn't help either.

"Just being able to get enough personnel here, enough personnel inside and put enough water on it is the struggle we've had so far this morning," said Leo George III, Bedford County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshall.

The cold temperatures and low water pressure also put a damper on first efforts.

"We've just been faced with a lot of setbacks, our water pressure here has been a deterrent for us," said Creasy.

And with lots of space for the flames to work around, the fire didn't have trouble spreading.

"The building had had roof replaced a number of years ago, and that was built over top of the existing roof so you have a lot of void spaces in there," said Creasy.

But despite having to crawl out of bed when most people are asleep, the firefighters that did get up did so without question.

"The best part about our firefighters here in Bedford County is we don't have to really say much to bring the morale up. Their morale is already there, it was time to go to work, and like I said earlier, they put on their game faces and went to work," said George.

And for Creasy, this is much more than putting out a fire. It's about what happens from here.

"I did go to school here and it's tough. Tough watching it go up in flames, but again, I know good can come from this," said Creasy.

Despite the timing of the fire, George also said that firefighters came here and did their work with a smile on their face.

