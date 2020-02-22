Firehouse Skate 'N Play teaches STEM through skating

Welcome to the Firehouse Skate 'N Play.

Kids from Green Valley Elementary skate following their lessons Friday. WDBJ7 photo.

It usually sits quiet during the morning on Fridays, but today was a bit different.

Green Valley Elementary made their way over to tackle STEM lessons, but with a twist.

"We learned a little about force and motion and how the roller skate actually makes you go and how you could stay straight and how you could turn and how you could go different ways on your skates," said Debbie Shaver, 3rd-grade teacher at Green Valley Elementary.

Friday's lesson was all about applying force, gravity and motion to skating.

The kids even got to test their engineering skills by taking apart and putting back together skates, then launching them across the rink.

"There's a little competition that they even get to do when they put the skates back on and then test it out. So, it's a lot more engaging than them just sitting in the classroom reading and writing," said Jewel Altimus, STEM educator.

Another element involved a toy car, carpet and cardboard to test friction.

"They tested cars on different types of materials to see how friction affects motion," said Altimus.

The big emphasis for this trip though was making the lessons fun and interactive so the kids could get more out of it.

"It means a lot to them to get out the classroom. They love STEM, learning to work together, and how to manipulate different objects, how to work with math and science and they love doing that," said Shaver.

And the kids' take on it?

"Yeah, it's really cool."

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.