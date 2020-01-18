Firetruck hit by oncoming traffic while assisting another crew in Henrico County

A fire truck was hit by a car Saturday morning while on scene assisting with a separate vehicle crash.

According to the Henrico County Fire Station 1 Facebook page, crews were dispatched at around 6:30 a.m. to interstate 295 northbound in the area of the interstate 95 interchange for a vehicle crash.

Henrico firefighters arrived ready to assist Hanover crews already on scene and positioned their truck behind theirs in order to protect the crew working from traffic. After leaving their truck to assist, Henrico crews heard a loud noise behind them, and noticed their vehicle had been hit by a car in oncoming traffic. The impact of the hit was enough to move the firetruck about three feet.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital after the crash. Another firetruck arrived to secure the scene behind the damaged Henrico unit from oncoming traffic. Two other minor collisions also occurred behind the new truck in place. Nobody working the scene sustained any injuries.

Rain, freezing temperatures, cars traveling at highway speed and a slippery bridge all were factors in the accidents, according to Henrico County Fire Station 1.

The damaged firetruck was taken in for work and damage assessments. No word yet on the total estimated restoration cost.

