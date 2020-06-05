First Baptist Church of Roanoke plans community wide prayer night for Sunday

Fighting heartache with prayer.

It's what many churches across our hometowns are doing right now, and First Baptist Church of Roanoke wants to join in. On Sunday, June 7, the church will hold a night of prayer in Faith Chapel, the original sanctuary of the church, starting at 6 p.m.

Roanoke Police Chief Sam Roman and Mayor Sherman Lea are both expected to attend. Dr. Allen MacFarland, the pastor at Calvary Evangelical Baptist Church, will give the message.

"Like many churches in our area we are going to be hosting a night of prayer for people all over our valley. People who are hurting, angry, confused or are just seeking community because we still believe that Jesus is the answer for our world today," said Pastor Bryan Smith.

According to Smith, there was a similar service held 52 years ago after Dr. Martin Luther Kind Jr. was assassinated.

The service is open to all and is expected to last until 7:30 p.m.

