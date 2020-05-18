First Baptist Church returns to in-person chuch service

Like many things, church looks different right now.

"When I was a young man I heard about Robert Shuller at the Crystal Cathedral in California and how he began that big church with a drive in service and I thought 'well that's interesting, no one will ever do that anymore.' Well low and behold," laughed Pastor Bryan Smith, who has lead Fist Baptist Church in Roanoke for nearly 14 years.

The drive in service at First Baptist began in the beginning of April.

From honking 'amens' to outside baptisms, church was church, but no one went inside the building.

"You know I grew up saying "I'm going to church and most people in the south are very familiar with that expression. It describes going to the campus of the church but the bible makes it very clear that the church is not the building, it's the body," said Smith.

But this past Sunday, for the first time in two months, bodies were allowed inside. Only every other pew was open, there was even a second building open for overflow.

"When we looked at what the governor had said and what the guidelines were we wanted to continue meeting just as quickly as we could, safely and correctly," said Smith.

It still looked different.

But according to Pastor Smith, his congregation was ready.

"In Revelation God had seven letters for seven churches, not one letter for all seven churches, so he has a letter for us and ours was to open up yesterday," said Smith.

Many other churches chose to only gather in cars, and First Baptist will still have that option through the end of May at least, but for around 300 people, worship was restored inside a sanctuary, and the hope is that it will continue that way.

Currently the Sunday schedule is 9 AM Drive in Service, 11 AM in person service, 11 AM online service, 6 PM online service.

The young adult ministry, Kainos, will also return to being 'in person' this week. It will be held in Faith Chapel at 7 PM on Tuesday.

