First COVID-19 death reported in Central VA Health District

A person in the Central Virginia Health District has died after contracting coronavirus, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

“We regret to announce that we have experienced our first local COVID-19-related fatality,” said Kerry Gateley, M.D., director of the Central Virginia Health District. “On behalf of all of us at VDH, I extend sincere condolences to this person’s family.”

The age and location of that patient has not been released.

