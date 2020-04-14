First Lynchburg Police officer tests positive for COVID-19

The Lynchburg Police Department announced Tuesday its first positive case of COVID-19 among officers.

According to the LPD, the officer is in isolation. In an effort to take appropriate measures for anyone in the department who has had extended contact with the officer, one additional officer has been quarantined.

The LPD says that officer has not shown any symptoms. The VDH will contact those in the community who have had contact with the officer who tested positive.

LPD officers are already taking precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19. Officers practice social distancing when possible, wear PPE and answer some calls over the phone rather than in person. All LPD facilities are currently closed to the public.

The LPD says it will continue to assess its protocols based on information from medical professionals

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

