First VA case of child Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome confirmed in Fairfax District

The Fairfax Health District has confirmed a case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19.

As confirmed during Monday afternoon's briefing by Governor Northam, this is the first case of MIS-C reported in Virginia.

The child was hospitalized May 5 and has since been discharged and is recovering at home. Health officials say for privacy reasons, no other patient information will be released.

Doctors say MIS-C, which used to be called Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, is a new health condition associated with COVID-19. The first reports of this syndrome came from the United Kingdom in late April. U.S. cases were first reported in New York City in early May.

MIS-C may cause problems with a child’s heart and other organs, according to doctors. Most children with MIS-C have fever lasting several days and may show symptoms of irritability or decreased activity, abdominal pain without another explanation, diarrhea, vomiting, rash, conjunctivitis, lack of appetite, red or cracked lips, red or bumpy tongue, or swollen hands and feet.

Virginia Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A., gave information and guidance on the syndrome to health care providers in Virginia in a May 15 Clinician Letter.

“I urge all health care providers in Virginia to immediately report any patient who meets these criteria to the local health department by the most rapid means,” wrote Dr. Oliver. “All Virginians should take steps to avoid exposure to COVID-19 by practicing social distancing, frequent hand washing and wearing cloth face coverings if appropriate.”

Cloth face coverings are not recommended for children under 2 years old.

Parents should watch for persistent fever in their children and contact their pediatrician if a child appears especially ill.

The CDC issued a Health Advisory May 14 about the syndrome, which may include symptoms of persistent fever, hypotension, multisystem organ involvement and elevated markers of inflammation. It is not currently known how common it may be for children to experience these symptoms.

