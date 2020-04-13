First confirmed coronavirus case in Floyd County

In Floyd County the first coronavirus case has been confirmed.

The New River Health District announced the case on Friday and said the patient is self-isolating at home. The case comes after the Virginia Department of Health made a mistake on Thursday, when the department wrongly reported there was a case in the county.

"What happened with the misreport, it was a data, a fat-finger typing error at the Richmond level," Jason Deese, District Epidemiologist for the New River Health District with VDH, said.

Deese says the now confirmed case in Floyd County doesn't change anything and people should still be social distancing and taking the necessary safety precautions.