VDH: Central VA Health District case confirmed as Amherst County resident

UPDATE: The patient is a resident of Amherst County, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

ORIGINAL STORY: A resident of the Central Virginia Health District has a confirmed case of the coronavirus, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The man in his 30s is isolated at his home and monitoring his health.

The Central Virginia Health District is comprised of Amherst County, Appomattox County, Bedford County, Campbell County, and Lynchburg.

According to Centra, the patient was not tested or treated at one of their facilities.

