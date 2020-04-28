First positive COVID-19 test reported of Lynchburg City Schools staff member

An employee of Lynchburg City Schools reported Tuesday evening that they have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a release from LCS.

The staff member was working in the Linkhorne Middle School command center and is now in isolation. As a move for precaution, the school will be shut for the time being. Operations are being moved to E.C. Glass, and students can still receive their breakfast and lunch.

LCS has looked into the interactions between the staff member and other employees in accordance with the Virginia Department of Health.

The three remaining command centers (Dunbar Middle School, E.C. Glass High School and Heritage High School) are still operational.

