Flags to be lowered Friday for Peace Officers' Memorial Day

American flags and Virginia commonwealth flags are to be flown at half staff Friday, in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

The order applies to all local, state, and federal building and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia, from sunrise to sunset.

The order follows President Trump's proclamation.

Here is the text of the order:

"Pursuant to President Trump’s Presidential Proclamation to lower the United States flag, I do hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia are to be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state, and federal building and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in observance of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

"I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Friday, May 15, 2020, and remain at half-staff until sunset."

