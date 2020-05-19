Flash Flood Watches are in effect for expected heavy rainfall

FLASH FLOOD WATCHES have been issued for areas along the southern Blue Ridge, including the counties of Floyd, Botetourt, Roanoke, Bedford, Franklin, Pittsylvania, Henry, Carroll, Grayson, Patrick and Grayson and the city of Galax. By no means does this suggest flooding won't occur outside the watch areas with this week's wet pattern.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Rain will settle in Monday evening, increasing in coverage and intensity overnight. Look for widespread periods of rain, some heavy at times, through Thursday. Widespread amounts of 2" to 4" totals are possible across our forecast region with locally higher amounts of 4 to 6" in the Flash Flood Watch.

FLOODING POTENTIAL

Flash flooding will be possible where areas of heavy rainfall setup in a short amount of time, especially in steep mountainous terrain. After multiple days of rain, the creeks, streams, rivers, and low-lying normally flood prone areas will be subject to flooding. IMPORTANT: If you live in an area that is known to flood, have a plan to monitor conditions and be ready to move to higher ground.

WHAT'S CAUSING ALL THIS RAIN?

A low pressure system is being cut-off from the jet stream, meaning it's meandering all alone until something kicks it out. This happens sometimes, and when it does, we can get a lot of rain. Winds will push clouds up against the mountains which "squeeze" out the rainfall, leading to higher amounts along the mountain ridges and valleys. This will also keep temperatures rather cool over the next few days only reaching the 50s and 60s.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

As the system exits by the end of the week temperatures look to rebound into the 70s and 80s into the holiday weekend with a more typical summer-like pattern with only a slight chance of an isolated afternoon shower or storm.

