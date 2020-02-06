Flash Floods: Local emergency declared for Tazewell County

A local emergency has been declared and evacuations near Clinch River may be needed. The flash flood emergency remains in effect for Tazewell County.

Significant flooding is ongoing and shelters are opening. Evacuations may begins soon along the Clinch River, which may reach significant heights not seen in 40 years.

According to the Richlands Police Department, emergency management reported significant flooding from heavy rains will continue across the warned area.

It is likely that flash and additional flooding will continue and worsen over the next few hours.

The Clinch River is above flood level at 13.1 feet and is expected to reach 15 feet.

The Bluestone River at Falls Mill has also surpassed flood stage and is expected to continue to flood.

The Richlands Police Department recommends immediately moving to higher grounds, as they say it is a life-threatening situation. They also advise against traveling unless it is for evacuation.

