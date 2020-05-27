Flash flood watches go into effect today as more heavy rain heads our way

FLASH FLOOD WATCH from 4PM this afternoon through 6AM on Thursday for a good portion of the area.

WEDNESDAY

We'll start Wednesday with clouds and areas of drizzle, but the more active weather arrives late in the afternoon and evening as a piece of tropical moisture heads our way from the southeast. 1" to 2" of rain is possible with locally higher amount Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This will move over the same areas hit hard by last week's flooding. We can't stand to take another drop. Along with flash flood potential, rises along the Yadkin, Roanoke (Staunton) River and Dan River are most likely. Specifics will come together in the coming days.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY

The steadier rain ends early Thursday, and we'll get a brief break before showers and storms develop once again Thursday afternoon. Storms fall apart during the evening. Expect showers and thunderstorms to increase in coverage on Friday as deeper moisture enters ahead of an approaching cold front. This will bring numerous downpours and even the threat of a few stronger storms with damaging wind and hail. Storms weaken after sunset.

SATURDAY

We finally see some movement in the stalled pattern by the weekend as a cold front approaches,, but this will only enhance the rain over the area, leading to additional flooding problems into the weekend.

RAIN IMPACTS

Rainfall models suggest another 1-3+" over already soggy ground for WED-SAT. This could lead to additional flooding concerns, both with flash flooding and river flooding.

DIFFERENCES IN THIS WEEK'S RAIN

Flash flooding will be the biggest concern later in the week as we see shorter duration showers and storms, meaning it won't be raining all day. However, with the threat of storms, the intensity of the rainfall will increase leading to potential flooding. There will be occasional breaks in the rain as well.

SUNDAY

Fortunately, most of the long-range models have the front clearing the area, leading to a drier day Sunday with increasing sunshine.

MONDAY & TUESDAY

It looks like we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s.

