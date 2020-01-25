Flavor of "The Quarter" to be featured in menu of new "Crescent City Bourbon and Barbecue"

The party at "The Quarter" in Downtown Roanoke is not going anywhere.

The beloved New Orleans style cuisine that has been a staple for nine years at 19 Salem Avenue will be holding a spot on the menu of the new "Crescent City Bourbon and Barbecue" opening in late March-early April 2020.

New twists to old favorites, such as smoked gator, will be a part of the new venture between the current owners and Chef Tyler Mason (former Executive Chef of Billy's Downtown), according to The Quarter's Facebook page. The focus of the new restaurant will be shifted to a southern favorites highlighted array that includes brisket, pulled pork and pulled chicken with homemade sauces and sides.

The familiar bar scene will stay the same, but will now be centered more around a selection of bourbons. Outdoor live music will remain a part of the environment on the patio that now will also include a smoker. There will be an additional smoker indoors as well.

According to The Quarter's Facebook page, the location plans to be closed for about a month in the near future for renovations and upgrades to the kitchen leading up to the new restaurant's launch.

