Fleet Feet Roanoke helps you train for your next 10K or 13.1

Fleet Feet Roanoke has been training runners of different levels for 11 years to reach their fitness goals.

Kick Off Night for this round of sessions is Sunday, January 12 from 5:15 pm - 6:15 pm at Fleet Feet Roanoke (4347 Franklin Rd.). Here, aspiring racers can meet new people through fun, organized and supportive training groups.

Coaches and mentors will be on-hand to walk you through a process to make the most of your preparation!

According to the event Facebook page, 50% of all training registration fees are being donated to Roanoke Outside, a local non-profit that works to improve the nearby outdoor facilities.

