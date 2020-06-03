Fleet Feet sells shirts to promote unity, benefit non-profits

Fleet Feet in Roanoke is promoting unity throughout the community and giving back to organizations that help serve the underprivileged.

WDBJ7 photo

In response to the death of George Floyd and protests across the country, the local running shop is selling t-shirts that say “we move forward together” and “spread kindness; it’s the Roanoke way.”

“Two of our core values are ‘do the right thing’ and ‘put people first,’ so we felt like we needed to stand by our core values and speak up and support everyone,” said Casey Lewis with Fleet Feet.

The shirts are $25 and the shop is donating all proceeds from each shirt to Total Action for Progress (TAP) and the Humble Hustle.

“We serve all populations, all communities, so it is huge for us to be able to meet those needs, so to be part of this fundraiser with them and be a beneficiary is amazing," said Stacey Sheppard, TAP's Director of Human Services.

The shirts are available for pre-order right now, and you can stop by the store to pick yours up or to purchase one beginning Friday.

