Flood risk increases following multi-day rain event

WEDNESDAY

A few showers are possible early followed by a steadier rain later in the afternoon and evening. Highs will climb close to 60 and start to cool and the steady rain move in this afternoon.

THURSDAY

The most significant, and likely heavy rain will arrive Thursday in two waves. The first wave will bring moderate to heavy rain during the morning commute Thursday. After a brief break, a second and more prolonged period of rain will enter the area by late Thursday afternoon and linger through midnight. This rain, on top of already saturated ground, will likely lead to flash flooding, followed by potentially significant rises along area rivers. Any thunderstorms that develop will increase the rainfall rates and flood risk.

RAINFALL TOTALS

Rain totals between Wednesday and Thursday could range 2-4" on average across with higher amounts of 5 or more inches possible in isolated locations. Depending on the storms track higher amounts could be from the Blue Ridge to the East.

RIVER FLOOD POTENTIAL

Should we see the maximum amount of rainfall, hydrologists at the National Weather Service in Blacksburg have determined there is a high probability of flooding in the Dan River and Roanoke River basins, and a moderate probability of flooding in the upper James River basin.

Because of the quantity of precipitation expected to fall in our area, almost all river basins should expect to see a significant rise. Rivers are running higher than normal in January due to last month's rainfall.

FRIDAY

Rain will have tapered off by early Friday morning. Winds are expected to turn very gusty with peak winds possibly reaching 40mph at times. With the saturated ground, we could see downed trees and power outages. Temperatures turn much cooler on Friday with highs only in the upper 40s.

WEEKEND

Clouds hang tough Saturday with a few snow showers possible Saturday night into Sunday morning. Highs this weekend hold in the upper 40s with overnight lows in the lower 30s.

