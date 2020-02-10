Flooding concerns increase as rain moves back in

MONDAY-TUESDAY

Another front will begin slowly pushing into our area early this week. Showers will creep into our area as soon as this morning in the mountains becoming more steady and widespread by the afternoon. Rain chances will last through Tuesday morning. Depending on how far south the front goes, we still could see lingering rain chances during the day Tuesday. Highs both days will be mild warming into the 50s to low 60s by Tuesday. Rain totals will be generally modest with roughly an inch or less area wide. Flooding may be possible given recent heavy rains.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY

Another system develops along the Gulf Coast and will move through the region. We'll likely see more rain move in late Wednesday into Thursday as the cold front pushes through. Some rain could fall heavily at times. High look to be in the 50s for both days.

RAINFALL AMOUNTS: Models are showing 1-2" of rain over a four day period. Rainfall could be fall heavily at times and could lead to more flooding. Remain weather aware this week as the ground is already saturated and could lead to quick rises on our streams, creeks and rivers.

COOLER WEATHER

After the second front moves through Thursday, we'll see temperatures falling back towards winter-like levels. Highs return to the 30s and 40s Friday and Saturday will plenty of sunshine. Mild, soggy weather could return as soon as Sunday.

