Flooding concerns rise this week with multi-day rain event

The weather pattern through much of this week will be heavily influenced by a low moving upper level low pressure system. This system will bring cloudy skies, cooler weather and periods of showers. Heavy rain and flooding is certainly possible at times.

THIS EVENING/TONIGHT

Clouds will gradually increase this evening and overnight. Rain chances may also increase with scattered light showers/drizzle possible. Areas of fog could develop as well. Lows will be mild falling into the mid 50s to low 60s.

TROPICAL STORM ARTHUR

On Monday, Tropical Storm Arthur will likely be off the coast of North Carolina and begin veering out to sea. Locally, the only influence we will feel is an increase in moisture and clouds during the day. Light showers will be likely during Monday, though it looks like heavier rain may move in from the southwest by the evening. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s.

We want to make you aware of an active weather pattern that may increase our flood threat through the middle of the week. Periods of moderate to heavy rain are possible late Monday through Monday night and off and on into Wednesday, as Atlantic and Gulf moisture stream in from Tropical Storm Arthur, mixing with a strong, slowly approaching storm from the northwest.

Several inches of rain are possible through the end of the week with minor urban flooding possible along with rises on area creeks and rivers are possible. Mountains will help squeeze out locally higher amounts along either side of the Blue Ridge where the highest totals are likely.

Please follow the forecast this week, especially if you live near streams or rivers, or areas prone to flooding. Clean gutters and storm drains to prepare for the rainy week.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

As the system exits by the end of the week temperatures look to rebound into the 70s and 80s into the holiday weekend with a more typical summer-like pattern of scattered showers/storms, but shouldn't be a washout.

