Floods put Mississippi capital in ‘precarious situation,’ governor says

People in and around the Mississippi capital of Jackson are bracing for more flooding as the rain-swollen Pearl River continues to rise.

Jackson, Miss., homeowners use shovels to work their way through Pearl River floodwater in this Jackson, Miss., neighborhood Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Residents of Jackson braced Sunday for the possibility of catastrophic flooding in and around the Mississippi capital as the Pearl River rose precipitously after days of torrential rain. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

In a suburb of Jackson, John and Jina Smith were rowed to their home to check on flood damage and discovered about a foot and a half of water was inside. Jina Smith said they packed up as many possessions as they could on Thursday and left when the water got high.

The Pearl is expected to crest Monday at 37.5 feet.

With more rain expected, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says it will stay high for three to four days.

He warned that the state faces a “precarious situation that can turn at any moment.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.