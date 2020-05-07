Flower stores prepare Mothers' Day deliveries

Flower businesses are working around the clock, prepping deliveries for Mothers' Day this Sunday. WDBJ7 spoke with one business owner who says they've seen a big bump in orders compared to past years.

"I don't think you ever can say thank you to your mom enough," George Clements, owner and founder of George's Flowers, said.

Pink, purple, and white blooms fill the George's Flowers store on Franklin Road in Roanoke.

"We've had a lot of Mothers' Days, 39 of them," Clements said.

He founded his store in 1982. He says preparing for this year's holiday is a little different than past years.

"This Mothers' Day is shaping up to be one of our busiest in history," Clements said.

This year, some families might be celebrating differently, as restaurants are still closed, and people follow social distancing rules. But one tradition that's not changing is giving mom a bouquet.

"That's something people need very much now. They may not be able to celebrate with mom, but Mothers' Day has always been a strong flower and plant holiday for us delivering, but even more so this year because it's the power of flowers in improving somebody's outlook," Clements said.

Shops like George's Flowers are adjusting to the new normal, with curbside pickup, and contactless delivery. These deliveries are expected to pick up through the weekend.

