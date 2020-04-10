Floyd Co. has first presumptive positive case of the coronavirus

Floyd County has its first presumptive positive case of the coronavirus, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The New River Health District patient is self-isolating at their home. Health department officials are looking into those who may have had contact with the patient and assessing their risk of exposure.

Department of Health data mistakenly reported the county's first case Thursday, according to the Floyd County Sheriff's Office.

No further patient details will be released.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.