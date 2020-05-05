Floyd Co. to receive $2.3 million federal grant for local business growth, natural disaster relief

Floyd County will be the recipient of a multi-million dollar federal grant towards the construction of the Floyd Growth Center Building set to provide space and assistance for new businesses to grow and support for others during natural disasters.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Commerce, the Economic Development Authority of Floyd County will receive a $2.3 million grant estimated to bring another $5 million through private investment.

This grant from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) will be matched with a local investment of $576.385.

The project is being funded by the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act of 2019 that gave the EDA $600 million to help areas affected by the following:

-Hurricanes Florence, Michael and Lane

-Typhoons Yutu and Mangkhut

-Wildfires, volcanic eruptions and different major natural disasters from the 2018 calendar year

-Tornadoes and floods during the 2019 calendar year

