Family reveals name of man shot to death at Floyd County home

The Floyd County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a man at a home Wednesday.

Investigators were called to the house on Shawsville Pike, where they found the man dead with a gunshot wound.

The Sheriff's Office has not released the name of the victim, but the family has identified him to WDBJ7 as Brandon Henley, a 34-year-old Army veteran who leaves three young children.

No information has been released about the shooter(s), or circumstances of the incident.

