Floyd County company contributes to COVID-19 response

Hollingsworth & Vose might not be a household name in western Virginia, but the global company has had a presence here since 1976.

Two plants and a research center make it Floyd County's largest private employer.

"When you look around, you really see a lot of our materials in action and don't realize it," said Southeast Operations Director Vince Hatcher. "We've been a quiet company for a long time and now we're starting to talk a little bit more about what we do."

The company makes a variety of products here, but the ones getting the most attention right now are the filtration materials that are used to produce N95 masks, surgical-style masks and surgical hoods.

The company has implemented safeguards for its own employees, as it has increased production.

"It's nice to work for a company that's helping out, where it's needed," said Tim Bower.

"Very proud to do our part," said David Roscoe. "My wife is a nurse, so she really appreciates us making material for the masks."

"It's a blessing to be able to stand here today to say you're able to come here to work, and also to help the community," added Vincent Turner.

The three production technicians said they're happy to be contributing to the COVID-19 response, and Hatcher said the company's 200 local employees have risen to the challenge.

"They've gotten on board. They've come in to work. They have a sense of duty, a sense of pride," Hatcher said. "And they've also been innovative. How can we produce more material? How can we waste less? What are the things we can do to help out? And it's just a really nice thing to see our people in action."

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.