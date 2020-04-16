Floyd County fiddle maker sees music in every instrument he carves

The sound of a violin is enchanting.

"It's something that gets a hold of you right here," Arthur Conner said, putting his hand to his heart. "It's so pretty I think."

"To hear a violin in the shop where it was created," musician Mike Mitchell said. "It's an extraordinary thing."

Arthur Conner is 94 years old. He and his wife Ilene are Floyd County treasures.

"He carries on a craft done in the same way it's been done for a hundred years," Gerald Via with the Floyd County Historical Society said.

For almost 50 years, Conner has cut and chiseled the wood of hundreds of trees, turning them into legendary pieces of art.

"He still uses old school 19th century methods and techniques and tools," Mitchell explained.

"I've made a lot of instruments," Conner said. "I've made several violins and violas, made four cellos I think, and two base fiddles."

His love for music was inherited from his father, but Conner says he didn't get much musical talent.

"I'm not much of a player," he laughed.

So instead, he began making instruments.

"Kept growing and growing and getting better and better and I think I had a little help from... somewhere," Conner said pointing his thumb to God.

He eventually started selling them to talented musicians like Mike Mitchell.

"That was 20 years ago and I've been playing his violins ever since," Mitchell said.

Mitchell says it's Conner's old-fashioned craftsmanship that makes his instruments so special.

"This shop, for fifty years, could have been in 1995 or it could've been in 1945 or it could've been 1895," Mitchell explained, pointing to the wooden tools that are scattered about the workshop. "And that is unique."

Sunday, October 21, from 2-4 p.m., the Floyd County Museum is hosting an open house with Arthur Conner as the special guest. It's part of the museum's special exhibit, "Things Made of Wood," which showcases Floyd County craftsmanship. Mike Mitchell will also play fiddle tunes for all the guests.

