Floyd County receives $2.3 million grant for small businesses

Floyd County’s Economic Development Authority has just received a $2.305 million grant from the US Economic Development Administration to develop another space for small business owners.

This money comes in addition to the $302,000 grant that was awarded by the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission.

This newest grant is going toward the first building of the Floyd Growth Center, a mini campus the county is creating in the current business park that’s especially tailored for businesses needing leasable spaces.

“They’re needing a larger space but they can’t afford the investment for that right now,” said economic developer Lydeana Martin. “Sometimes lease just works better for businesses than having to go into debt to construct something.”

Martin said they hope to break ground by spring of 2021. The project is estimated at $2.88 million.

