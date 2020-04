Arthur Conner, a world renowned fiddle maker from one of our hometowns, died earlier this week.

He's made over 100 instruments by hand at his home in Copper Hill.

Artists Ricky Skaggs, Gene Elders and Billy Hurt, are some of the well-known bluegrass artists who have used Conner's fiddles.

Conner died in his home on Monday, April 13. He was 95 years old.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.