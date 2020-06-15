FloydFest 2021 headliner lined up

FLOYD, Va. (WDBJ7) - The Avett Brothers will headline FloydFest 2021.

Event organizers announced the decision Monday, calling the band a "Fitting headliner to honor our history while charting our path forward."

Floyd Fest 2021 takes place July 21 through 25.

The 2020 event was canceled because of coronavirus and social distancing concerns.

Tickets are on sale here.

