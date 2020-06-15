FloydFest 2021 headliner lined up

FLOYD, Va. (WDBJ7) - The Avett Brothers will headline FloydFest 2021.
Event organizers announced the decision Monday, calling the band a "Fitting headliner to honor our history while charting our path forward."
Floyd Fest 2021 takes place July 21 through 25.
Thanks for the love, @RelixMag & https://t.co/uD4wcE5I1p!— FloydFest (@floydfest) June 15, 2020
FloydFest 21~Odyssey (July 21-25, 2021) | https://t.co/7iriEsg6KB#music #magic #mountains #FloydFest #Odyssey #onward https://t.co/fsqP0i2y58
The 2020 event was canceled because of coronavirus and social distancing concerns.
Tickets are on sale here.
